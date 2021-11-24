Ankara: Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attended the signing of five memorandums of understanding and seven agreements in various areas to enhance cooperation and open new prospects for joint action.
The memorandums of understanding include an MoU on cooperation in fighting financial crimes, between the UAE’s Financial Intelligence Unit and Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board to exchange financial information and expertise related to combating financial crimes.
An MoU on energy cooperation was signed between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, and another one environmental cooperation between the two ministries of Climate Change and Environment.
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange, and the UAE Central Market and Turkey’s Central Market also signed similar MoUs.