Ankara: Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation in all spheres, in Ankara on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohamed started an official visit to Turkey on Wednesday following an invitation from the Turkish President.
Sheikh Mohamed and President Erdogan explored new prospects for cooperation and joint action between their countries in all areas, particularly in investment, economy and development, to advance progress and serve their mutual interests.
The two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments that concern both nations. They underlined the importance of enhancing security and peace that pave the way for development and prosperous future for the peoples of the region.
Sheikh Mohamed said: “Today in Ankara, I met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and we had fruitful discussions focusing on ways to strengthen relations between our countries.”
He added: “I look forward to exploring new cooperation opportunities to benefit our two nations and advance our mutual development goals.”