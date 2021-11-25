Fujairah: Vehicle owners and motorists in Fujairah are eligible for a discount of up to 50 per cent on traffic fines issued before November 25. Motorists can avail this discount from November 28 and it will continue for the next 50 days. The decision excludes serious violations. The decision also includes traffic penalty points and the value of impounded vehicles.
The discount follows the directives of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to mark the UAE’s 50th National Day.
Major General Mohammad Ahmad Bin Ganem Al Kaabi, the Chief of Fujairah Police, said that the discount will apply to all kinds of fines issued by the police before November 25.
Colonel Saleh Mohammad Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, has urged individuals to take advantage of the discount offer and pay off their accumulated fines.
Earlier this week, Sharjah Police, Ajman Police and Umm Al Quwain Police had also announced 50 per cent discounts on traffic fines to mark the UAE National Day.