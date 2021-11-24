Dubai: In order to facilitate the arrival of participants for Dubai Run 2021 on Friday, November 26, Dubai Metro has announced extended operating hours for the day.
According to a tweet by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today, Dubai Metro will begin its operations at 3.30am on November 26.
RTA tweeted: ‘To facilitate the arrival of participants to the #DubaiRUN race site, we extended the operating hours of #DubaiMetro on Friday, 26 November 2021, with the first trip starting at 3:30am. Enjoy your trip.’
Dubai Run 2021 is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which will conclude this weekend with a flurry of fitness-themed activities spread all across the city.