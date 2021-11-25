Winners say they will use the money to clear debts, help loved ones and donate to charity

Latest Mahzooz draw winners (from left): Suzane, Vidya and Charbel. They won Dh100,000 each. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three lucky expats, including a first-time participant, won Dh100,000 each in the 52nd weekly Mahzooz draw that saw a total of Dh1,812,750 given away in prize money.

Indian expatriate Vidya, 31, and Lebanese nationals Suzane, 51, and Charbel, 35, are now individually Dh100,000 richer after their raffle IDs 8131197, 8079408 and 8122674 were picked during the draw.

The 52nd Mahzooz draw also saw 32 winners sharing the Dh1,000,000 second-tier prize after matching four of the five winning numbers (5-14-25-30-38). They took home Dh31,250 each while 1,465 more winners got the third prize of Dh350 each. The top prize of Dh10 million is still up for grabs.

Security and charity

Vidya, who won on her first attempt at Mahzooz draw, said she was “stumped by the enormity of her win”. She said: “A major portion of my winnings will be put aside for my daughter’s future. Now that such a major responsibility has been settled, thanks to Mahzooz, I feel secured.

Lebanese national, Suzane, who works as an executive assistant in Abu Dhabi, is the other female winner. She said: “I will pay off debts, then use the rest to help people I know who really deserve financial assistance. I’m grateful I will get to see such a huge sum of money in this lifetime.”

Charbel is also euphoric about his Dh100,000 win. “I logged into the app to check the results and was shocked to see I’ve won. I’m still in shock, so I haven’t made any plans for this prize money,” said the 35-year-old managing director of an IT firm.

Charbel is certain that some of his winnings will go to charity. “Mahzooz is doing such great work by helping people, I’d like to replicate some of that with my winning amount,” he added.

