Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed on Friday morning from 4am to 9am for the Dubai Run

The iconic Sheikh Zayed Road will transform into one giant running track to give way to the city’s biggest, free-to-enter fun run on Friday morning, November 26. Thousands took part in the last Dubai Run. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Friday morning, November 26, the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road will transform into one giant running track to give way to the city’s biggest, free-to-enter fun run on the penultimate day of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021.

To make the most of this memorable experience with family and friends, here are some tips and recommendations to enjoy the not-to-be-missed Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai.

Commuting

Taking the Dubai Metro is the best way to get to and from the event. Head to the World Trade Centre metro station if you are on the 5km route. For the 10km route, head for Emirates Towers metro station. If you’re arriving by car, give yourself plenty of time to park and find your starting point.

There’s plenty of parking at various metro stations across the city. There is free parking at Dubai World Trade Centre if you are on the 5km route, and RTA parking around Al Satwa if you are on the 10km route. But remember: Parts of Sheikh Zayed Road and surrounding roads will be closed for the run, so you might not be able to leave until the Dubai Run ends if you’re driving.

Road closures

Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed from 4am to 9am between the Dubai World Trade Centre Interchange and the first interchange (Dubai Mall interchange).

Motorists can use alternate roads include Al Khail Road via the upper Financial Centre Road and Al Wasl Road via Al Safa Street. The Lower Financial Centre Road will be closed on both sides from 4am to 10am.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 4am to 10am. Motorists will, however, be able to use Burj Khalifa Street i

Also, Al Mustaqbal Street, from 2nd Za'abeel Road to Financial Centre Road, will be closed from 6.30am to 10.30am.

Before the run

Make sure you have registered on www.dubairun.com. Adults must register individually, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Make it a fun family day out and bring along your little ones to enjoy the 5km family route.

After getting a confirmation, screenshot or save your QR code, which you will need to collect your bib from Dubai World Trade Centre until midnight today, Thursday, November 25. You can opt to take the Dubai Metro for easier access to collect your bib. Make sure to collect your bib before the event and to wear it tomorrow, as without the bib you won’t be able to participate in the run.

For one morning only, Sheikh Zayed Road will transform into a giant running track, so make sure to be part of this outstanding fun-filled experience and choose between two spectacular routes in the heart of the city. Both the 5km and 10km routes start on Sheikh Zayed Road near Museum of the Future and end near Dubai World Trade Centre, with the longer route also taking in The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

All participants are advised to check the Roads and Transport Authority’s website (RTA) for road closure information and updates before heading out to the event.

During the run

Every year Dubai Run brings outs citizens and residents to have fun and run along a traffic-free Sheikh Zayed Road, among the city’s most iconic buildings.

Anyone taking part is welcome to arrive from 4am to ensure a good starting position. Dubai Run starts at 6am and everyone is encouraged to arrive early and enjoy this unique experience.

Before you leave home, pin your run bib securely to the front of your running shirt. You could win a voucher worth Dh500, courtesy of Sund & Sand Sports.

Enjoy the experience

Dubai Run is a great way to spend quality time with friends and family, so savour the experience, take plenty of photos and share them on your social feeds, but don’t stop on the route itself or block your fellow runners at any point.

Stay hydrated and grab some water as you pass by the hydration stations during the run.

If for any reason you are unable to complete your run, there are multiple points to leave either route and the marshals on ground will be able to guide you to the nearest Dubai metro station or car park.

Post run

All runners need to complete their run by 9.30am so make sure to leave yourself plenty of time to get round the course.

The Dubai Metro is the best way to get back home after the run — using the World Trade Centre, Emirates Towers and Max Fashion stations. There will be road closures in place so if you choose to drive, you may not be able to drive home until Dubai Run ends and roads reopen. However, there are a lot of restaurants and cafés at Dubai World Trade Centre if you want to go for a coffee or breakfast after your run. Alternatively, take the metro to one of the nearby malls and collect your car later.

Please note there is no bag drop or storage facility at Dubai Run. Participants will not be permitted to run with backpacks so keep your valuables to a minimum and keep them with you at all times.

Safety reminder

All participants must wear their masks until the run begins and once they complete their chosen route. Appropriate social distancing must be maintained throughout the event.