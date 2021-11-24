From Dubai Run to an action-packed schedule at Fitness Villages, there's plenty to soak up

Enthusiasts take part in various health and fitness activities at Dubai Fitness Challenge: Dubai 30X30. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: With Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) nearing its end for this year, participants across the city are gearing up for a final weekend of fun and fitness with mega events and thousands of activities marking a high-energy conclusion to the month-long initiative.

Highlights of the final weekend include the return of the much-awaited Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road, Riverdance Masterclasses, educational and fun Football Clinics for children, Sunset Yoga and Zumba classes, as well as the Dubai Padel Cup Tournament finals.

Dubai Run 2021

Dubai Run, the city’s biggest free-to-enter fun run presented by Mai Dubai, is just around the corner as part of the fifth edition of DFC. Taking place on the morning of November 26, Sheikh Zayed Road will turn into a giant running track for runners of all levels and abilities to continue with their commitment to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days and charge their way to a healthier and happier life.

Final weekend at the DFC Fitness Villages

It’s not too late to put on your training gear, grab your water bottle and head to one of DFC’s free Fitness Villages for the final weekend at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park. Whether you’re interested in TRX classes, HIIT, yoga, padel, football there are plenty of classes available this weekend for all levels and interests. To visit one of DFC’s Fitness Villages, make sure to book your DFC Fitness Village sessions in advance at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

Community fitness hubs

In total, 14 Fitness Hubs were available across the city for commercial and residential communities to enjoy and complete 30 minutes of daily exercise. The following fitness hubs will be open and active for the final weekend of DFC:

Sporting events across the city

Seven sporting and fitness events will also be conducted this weekend across the city with everything from the Adidas: Race for the Deserts to The Beach Swim. Participants need to register in advance for all weekend events via the event websites. More information can be found on dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Cyclists participate in Dubai Ride as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Mall activities

This weekend you can exercise while visiting a mall with a huge range of classes and activities at locations across the city.

Hotel activities

A number of Dubai hotels are also showing their support for DFC with free classes and activities at their properties across the city.

