Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare on Monday announced the launch of Aster Xpress, a one-doctor clinic inside a pharmacy that will help patients with general ailments and primary health needs seek on-the-spot medical care and receive the medication.
Catering to residents of The Expo 2020 Village in Dubai, Aster Xpress will provide first aid, triaging and basic diagnostics for general medical needs. Patients can be referred to larger facilities with specialised doctors as required.
Seeking early intervention
Commenting on the launch of Aster Xpress, Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO, Aster Hospitals and Clinics, said: “We have often noticed that due to the inconvenience of traveling long distance to avail medical services, people often delay seeking care for minor ailments till it gets aggravated, causing much suffering, which can easily be avoided if proper medical care is sought in the early stages. This challenge also induces financial burden on individuals and insurance coverage providers. Aster Xpress aims to curtail such issues and is indeed a paradigm shift from illness to wellness.”
Speaking at the launch of Aster Xpress, N S Balasubramanian, CEO, Aster Pharmacy, said: “We have strived to make the concept seamless by creating a virtual check-in and appointment booking, consultation and dispensing medication in three easy steps.”
Aster Xpress brings together pharmacy and clinic services into a single format under which a patient can quickly consult a doctor to seek help with routine health issues or even seek advice on nutrition and wellness, before purchasing the required medication and wellness products at the pharmacy.
Aster Xpress will follow extended working hours for the convenience of patients in seeking treatment for routine issues and minor emergencies.