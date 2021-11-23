France and Manchester United superstar swapped the football pitch for the hospital ward when he paid a surprise visit to Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital (AJCH) in Dubai, the UAE’s first and only hospital dedicated to treating children.
The World Cup winner met patients at AJCH where he presented them with gifts and posed for photographs.
Commenting on Pogba’s visit, Dr Mohammad Al Awadhi, COO AJCH, said: “It was a wonderful surprise and was great for the children to see a superstar in Paul Pogba and spend time with him. It lifted spirits across the hospital. Happiness gives hope to patients in their recovery. Paul didn’t have to make this visit, but the fact that he did lifts morale, and we are very grateful.”
The state-of-the-art paediatric medical facility, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital was launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, in 2016, to affirm his belief that all children should have an equal opportunity for success in life, and the treatment of children suffering from illness or disease should not be subject to geographical chance.