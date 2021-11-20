Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), has expanded and renovated its Paediatric Emergency Department, it said on the occasion of World Children’s Day (November 20) on Saturday.
The child-friendly renovations include adding a dedicated entrance to the department, with walls lined with artworks designed to make children feel welcome.
‘Calming environment’
Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, Chief Medical Officer, SKMC, said: “With more than half our child admissions coming through the Emergency Department and keeping in mind the age of our patients, we not only wanted to provide exceptional care but also provide children with a safe and calming environment.”
SKMC’s Paediatric Emergency Department is one of the largest in the UAE, with 21 individual rooms, 11 board-certified paediatricians and paediatric emergency physicians, plus 16 specialised registered nurses in addition to health professionals, administrators and patient experience teams. It provides care for infants, children and teenagers up to the age of 16.
The department treats more than 60,000 children each year. Its services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help youngsters suffering from a serious or life-threatening illness or injury.