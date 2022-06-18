Ras Al Khaimah: An employee of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police has invented a device that can detect the presence of human beings hidden behind insulators or barriers.
Colonel Dr Yousef Salem bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, Director of the Special Tasks Department at RAK Police, praised the participation of First Sergeant Amna Al-Hajri from the Special Tasks Department of RAK Police in the innovation exhibition organised by the Ministry of Interior, on the sidelines of the Federal National Council session.
During the exhibition, First Sergeant Al-Hajri presented the smart device that she had invented, capable of detecting the presence of human beings hidden behind insulators, barriers or doors.
First Sergeant Al-Hajri said the device had been used in five police missions so far. The device contains a smart sensor, which can be placed behind closed doors or barriers before the start of a search operation to detect the presence of individuals who could be hiding behind. This device gives clear indications on whether a place is free of people, thereby assisting in search operations and ensuring security.
Al-Hajri praised the role played by Emirati women in all fields in ensuring self-development and strengthening their roles at all levels, which contributed in pushing them towards creativity and innovation in serving the country.