Sharjah: An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found on a Sharjah beach, a Sharjah Police official told Gulf News on Wednesday.
The man’s body was found on Sunday night lying between the wave breaker at the beach. No ID document was found on the deceased. His body was moved to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.
Investigation
A police patrol, paramedics and a team from Criminal Investigations Department moved to the scene after the body was reported to the police operations room at around 8pm on Sunday. The body was discovered by a cleaner on the beach.
Initial investigations indicated the man could be of Indian nationality, and he might have drowned in another emirate and his body carried by the waves to the site in Sharjah. It has not yet been established whether there was any foul play involved.