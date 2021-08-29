Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently launched its investment platform called, ‘RTA Invest’, to serve investors and entrepreneurs who would like to venture in RTA projects.
The digital platform can also be used to place advertisements in Dubai Metro, bus stations, roadside assets, bridges, buses and will have brand-naming rights. “It also encompasses public-private projects such as real estate, infrastructure and mobility-related projects, as well as retail area vacancy status such as Metro shops, Metro kiosks/vending machines and bus station shops,” said Ibrahim Al Haddad, director of Commercial and Investment, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at RTA.
He added: “This automated channel is designated to serve the business community and act as a tool for leveraging the collaboration between RTA and investors from the UAE and the world over. The platform also offers a portal for reviewing prospective commercial projects offered by RTA and details about available investment projects. It also enables investors to submit proposals and discuss project details and suggestions with RTA. Through this portal, potential investors can bid for tenders and submit unsolicited proposals and ideas to RTA.”
Public-private partnership
RTA said the digital platform will boost public-private partnership (PPP) and can be accessed by investors outside the UAE.
“The platform offers fair and transparent opportunities for investors worldwide and provides them with instant access to projects and opportunities. It opens up a new channel for exploring and enticing international investors, which will bring in more foreign capital to support the growth and image of Dubai as an attractive global investment destination that fulfils the ambitions of investors and innovators,” noted Al Haddad.