A total of 70 buses will run daily trips from nine UAE locations to Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied pic

Dubai: Residents in various parts of the UAE seeking to visit Expo 2020 Dubai will be able to take daily bus trips to the venue, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Saturday.

The RTA’s plan specifies nine locations in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah. A total of 70 buses will be deployed to run 193 daily trips during weekdays, and 213 daily trips on Thursdays and Fridays.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “As part of its master operational plan for transporting Expo 2020 visitors, RTA has dedicated a full fleet of public buses compatible with the low carbon emission standards of Euro 6 buses, which will be making their debut in the MENA region. The plan illustrates RTA’s keenness to reduce the carbon footprint of these buses”

Each bus has a low-floor entry to make it easily accessible to people of determination, he added. Buses are designed to deliver “premium” services to mass transit riders thanks to the “high-class” finishing works, “roomy” seats, dedicated seats for children, WiFi service, USB charging ports and an array of smart systems.

Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

The plan specified four stations in Abu Dhabi for transporting Expo 2020 visitors. The first is at Abu Dhabi International Airport. RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 31 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 33 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

The second is Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station. RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 26 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 29 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

The third is the Marina Mall Station. RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 27 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 28 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

The fourth is Al Ain Bus Station. RTA will deploy nine buses to run 22 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 25 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

The service frequency at the four locations is every 20 minutes.

Sharjah

RTA has specified two locations for transporting Expo 2020 visitors from Sharjah. The first is Al Jubail Bus Station. RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 29 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 33 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency at this location is every 20 minutes.

The second location is Muwaileh Station, where RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 32 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 37 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency at this location is every 15 minutes.

Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman

RTA has identified one location to transport Expo 2020 visitors from Ras Al Khaimah, which will be Ras Al Khaimah Bus Station.

Similarly, visitors from Ajman will be served from Ajman Bus Station. The RTA will deploy seven buses to serve both locations and the service will start from Ras Al Khaimah and head to Expo via Ajman.

The RTA will run 17 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 18 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency at both locations is every 60 minutes.

Fujairah