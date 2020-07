nol and MakeMyTrip UAE announce draw - to participate, just travel

Dubai Metro Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Travel on Dubai’s arterial metro system and you essentially are enrolling in a draw that’ll allow you a free staycation in the UAE, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority tweeted on Wednesday.

The collaboration between nol and MakeMyTrip UAE is an easy contest with a two-step entry process.

Here’s what you need to do to gain your chance:

1. Enrol in nolPlus loyalty programme

2. Travel using Dubai metro between July 19 and August 6

What do you win?