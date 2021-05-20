Sharjah: The Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department in Sharjah has, in association with Adnoc, launched three new stations offering inspection services for light vehicles. The three stations are located at Adnoc petrol stations in Al Taawun, Industrial Area 12 and Al Mriqab.
One bay at each station will provide inspection service to 100 vehicles per day. The launch of the three new stations was attended by Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations Department; Lt Colonel Khalid Mohamed Al Kai, Director of Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department; Lt Colonel Majid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director of Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department; and Lt Colonel Mohammed Ahmed Al Muhrizi, Head of Technical Inspection Section at Sharjah Police General Headquarters.
“The three new stations were launched as part of Sharjah Police’s keenness on improving customer satisfaction and as part of Sharjah Police’s strategic partnership with Adnoc,” Brigadier Dr Al Naour said. He also added that the new stations were located at vital, heavily populated areas and that services provided will include vehicle inspection for registration, renewal of registration and export.
With the launch of these three new stations, the number of such stations across Sharjah has increased to 14 stations.