Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reiterated its commitment to full implementation of occupational health and safety standards at all RTA-affiliated buildings, facilities and projects as well as in all public transport.

The RTA made the statement on the sidelines of its participation during a remote World Day for Safety and Health at Work event held recently by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The event attracted more than 1,400 representatives of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) from all over the world. The RTA also held a remote workshop for its employees to raise awareness on the implementation of a safe working environment.

Sharing knowledge

Nada Jasim ada Jasim, Director of Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the RTA, said: “We embed the concepts of health and safety in the work environment and achieve RTA’s objectives related to safety and environmental sustainability. It also contributes to the sharing of knowledge and expertise besides gaining exposure to the best global practices and experiences in health and environment to match the ongoing improvement of RTA’s services to all community members.”

“RTA is committed to becoming the best government service provider in managing health and occupational safety and furthering its responsibility in this field. Such a goal stems from a firm commitment to protecting employees and workers from occupational injuries and health risks and nurturing a secure and healthy working environment,” she added.

Health and occupational safety

Jasim noted: “The RTA adopts advanced strategies and technologies to protect employees and workers at all agencies and sectors as well as corporate and individual clients from injuries due to risks in the office working environment. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 in 2020, RTA managed to train about 3,000 persons in various disciplines on the principles of health and occupational safety.”