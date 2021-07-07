Sharjah: Sharjah Police slapped 21,266 penalties on people last month over violation of COVID-19 safety protocol and guidelines. The fines were issued as part of a campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19, General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, told Gulf News.
“The fines were issued against people who committed 26 types of violations. The most common violations were not wearing masks and not maintaining enough physical distancing in closed public places such as shopping malls and on public transport,” General Al Shamsi said. Some people were fined multiple times.
Motorists were also issued fines for having more than three passengers in a vehicle.
Sharjah Police have urged the public to cooperate with the authorities in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Sharjah Police have urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures at all times and also to report to the police any instance of violation of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.
“Police issued the largest number of fines against violations in Sharjah, followed by the municipality, economic development departments and a number of other entities in the emirate.”