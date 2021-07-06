Dubai: UAE ranks first globally in COVID-19 vaccine doses given at 158.24 doses per 100 people, crossing 15.5 million doses so far.
According to the latest update posted on the portal of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the UAE has distributed 15,650,988 vaccine doses as of July 6. 74.5 per cent of the population has received at least one dose while 64.3 per cent are fully vaccinated, NCEMA revealed.
The UAE also tests more people per capita than most nations and has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.
