Abu Dhabi: The EDE scanning technology has been effective in detecting COVID-19 infections, achieving 93.5 per cent in sensitivity and 83 per cent in accuracy.
“The EDE scanning system monitors the possibility of a person’s being infected with the virus by measuring electromagnetic waves that change with the presence of RNA in a person’s body, said Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE’s Health Sector.
She said more than 20,000 people have undergone the test through the EDE scanning technology. “With more than 20,000 people tested, the results showed a high degree of effectiveness in detecting COVID-19 infections,” Dr. Al Hosani said.
The results showed 93.5 per cent sensitivity, reflecting the accuracy of identifying infected individuals, and 83 per cent accuracy in the specificity of the test, reflecting the accuracy of identifying non-infected individuals.