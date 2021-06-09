woman
Emirati woman Maraim Al Hammadi was honoured by Lieutenant Colonel Omar Bughanim of Sharjah Police for her humanitarian gesture. Image Credit: Supplied
Sharjah: Lieutenant Colonel Omar Bughanim, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, honoured Maraim Al Hammadi, an Emirati woman, for her humanitarian role in helping a person who was injured in a traffic accident.

Al Hammadi has been honoured by Sharjah Pol`ice due to her humanitarian gesture. Based on her medical experience, she provided first aid to the injured person, until police patrols and National Ambulance personnel arrived at the accident site in Sharjah.

Lt Col Bughanim said what Al Hammadi did was a noble humanitarian act that deserved to be thanked and appreciated. She took the initiative to provide necessary first aid to the injured and ensured the person’s safety until National Ambulance reached the spot.

He said Sharjah Police were keen to honour and acknowledge its collaborators from within the community and motivate people to contribute towards supporting the security apparatus in the emirate.