Dubai: A fire broke out in an apartment at a residential tower in Dubai’s Al Riqqa area. An official with Dubai Civil Defence said they received an emergency call at 9.01am on Wednesday. No injuries or deaths reported, according to the official.
Firefighters from the Port Saeed Fire Station arrived at the tower at 9.07am.
“The blaze was in an apartment on the 14th floor. The tower was evacuated and the fire was brought under control at 9.40am,” said a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson.
Backup firefighters and fire engines were also dispatched to the location from Al Ras and Al Karama Fire Stations.
According to the official, the fire broke out in a three-bedroom apartment in the tower. He said quick response from the firefighters and the fire alarm system helped prevent the blaze from spreading to other apartments in the tower.