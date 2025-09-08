GOLD/FOREX
Al Khatm Observatory captures phases of Blood Moon filmed from Abu Dhabi desert

Footage shows the moon’s gradual passage through earth’s shadow

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
@AstronomyCenter/X

Dubai: The skies over the UAE turned a striking shade of copper on Sunday night as the country witnessed its first total lunar eclipse in nearly seven years, a spectacle visible across much of Asia, Australia, and parts of Africa and Europe.

Footage shared by the International Astronomical Centre showed the moon’s gradual passage through earth’s shadow. The eclipse began with the penumbral phase at 7:28pm UAE time, progressed to a partial eclipse at 8:27pm, and reached totality at 9:30pm. The deep red “blood moon” peaked at 10:12pm, before fading back into Earth’s penumbra, with the event concluding at 12:55am on Monday.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, described it as one of the longest eclipses of the decade, lasting five hours and 27 minutes, with totality stretching for 82 minutes.

“This is a rare opportunity,” he said, noting the last total lunar eclipse visible from the UAE occurred in summer 2018, with the next expected in winter 2029. He explained that the moon glows red as sunlight refracts through Earth’s atmosphere — a phenomenon called the “Blood Moon.” “Under clear skies, away from city lights, the contrast of the coppery red moon is extraordinary,” he added.

Astronomers note the moon’s hue can vary with atmospheric conditions; in polluted skies, it may appear dark brown or nearly vanish, as happened during the December 1992 eclipse after Mount Pinatubo erupted.

Al Jarwan said nearly 80 per cent of the world’s population had the chance to witness the eclipse. The next lunar eclipse visible in the region is expected on March 3, 2026, though it will coincide with moonrise, offering only a partial view.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Related Topics:
UAEAbu DhabiLunar EclipseFull Moon

