Dubai: Dubai Foundation for Women and Children has announced its partnership with L’Oreal Fund for Women to launch the ‘Isolation Building’ project, in order to ensure higher safety measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this project, new residents will be placed, upon arrival, in this isolation building and made to undergo medical screening before being transferred to the main shelter, in order to eliminate risks from highly contagious diseases.
The COVID-19 pandemic has generated social and economic crises for women around the world and has also seen an increase in domestic abuse. To help mitigate these challenges and to support highly vulnerable women, L’Oreal Fund for Women, a charitable endowment fund of 50 million euros (Dh217.75 million), was founded in 2020 under the ‘L’Oreal For the Future’ programme, which is part of the Group’s 2030 sustainable development roadmap.
Protecting victims of domestic abuse
Saeed Al Mansouri, acting director general of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children’s Care, said: “Efforts are still continuing to provide shelter to all women and children who are victims of domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking — firstly, by ensuring the victims’ safety; and secondly, by to rehabilitating them psychologically and socially, according to the best international practices.”
Providing a safe and healthy environment
Remi Chadapaux, managing director of L’Oreal Middle East, said: “With the pandemic’s devastating effects, especially on women, we felt the urge to play our part by supporting Dubai Foundation for Women and Children in its mission to protect women and provide a safe and healthy environment during these difficult times.
"We are proud of our ongoing partnership with Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, which reaffirms L’Oreal’s commitment to protect and empower women in the region.”
Read more
Ghanima Al-Bahri, care and rehabilitation director, added : “The isolation building project contributes to reducing the rates of violence directed at women and children all over Dubai and thus corresponds to the foundation’s vision of creating a safe society. This will help provide a healthy and safe shelter for the cases that the foundation receives during any health crisis and disaster that have made many shelters around the world close their doors. Therefore, the foundation was keen to emphasise that the principle of prevention, safety and protection of victims of violence is one of its priorities, and this project will contribute towards enhancing the mental health of women and children in this period.”