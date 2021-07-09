The Dubai skyline. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a rise in cases of domestic violence all over the world. The isolation centre for women residents in Dubai will offer protection in these challenging times. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Foundation for Women and Children has announced its partnership with L’Oreal Fund for Women to launch the ‘Isolation Building’ project, in order to ensure higher safety measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this project, new residents will be placed, upon arrival, in this isolation building and made to undergo medical screening before being transferred to the main shelter, in order to eliminate risks from highly contagious diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated social and economic crises for women around the world and has also seen an increase in domestic abuse. To help mitigate these challenges and to support highly vulnerable women, L’Oreal Fund for Women, a charitable endowment fund of 50 million euros (Dh217.75 million), was founded in 2020 under the ‘L’Oreal For the Future’ programme, which is part of the Group’s 2030 sustainable development roadmap.

Protecting victims of domestic abuse

Saeed Al Mansouri, acting director general of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children’s Care, said: “Efforts are still continuing to provide shelter to all women and children who are victims of domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking — firstly, by ensuring the victims’ safety; and secondly, by to rehabilitating them psychologically and socially, according to the best international practices.”

Providing a safe and healthy environment

Remi Chadapaux

Remi Chadapaux, managing director of L’Oreal Middle East, said: “With the pandemic’s devastating effects, especially on women, we felt the urge to play our part by supporting Dubai Foundation for Women and Children in its mission to protect women and provide a safe and healthy environment during these difficult times.

"We are proud of our ongoing partnership with Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, which reaffirms L’Oreal’s commitment to protect and empower women in the region.”