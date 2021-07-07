Thumbay Healthcare Summer Festival will commence from July 8 and run until August 28 with a capacity to accommodate at least 15,000 participants online. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Offering practical solutions free-of-cost to managing everyday health concerns during the hot summer months, Thumbay Group has announced a series of webinars that will share tips and essential information on the best ways to create holistic health safeguards. The 12-webinar series, being presented as a part of Thumbay Healthcare Summer Festival, will commence from July 8 and run until August 28 with a capacity to accommodate at least 15,000 participants, both in the UAE and outside, in live sessions. Recorded sessions will be available on-demand and people can register and view them later at their convenience.

Cash prizes for all participants

Residents who attend the webinars will have a chance to win exciting cash prizes, gadgets and vouchers through contests, besides guaranteed vouchers worth Dh1,500 that will include an antibody test for Dh50 and PCR screening for Dh90 for each participant.

Thumbay Group wants to equip the masses with the right knowledge and tools to maintain good health while helping them remain vigilant and create a society that is well-informed and educated. The interactive series — to be conducted by medical experts across Thumbay Group — will cover topics related to dental hygiene, mental health, first aid, cardiac care, nutrition tips, women’s health, pregnancy, stroke prevention, chronic pain, diabetes management, skin care and dehydration among other health concerns.

Ideal opportunity for online health education

Elaborating on the programme, Akbar Moideen, vice-president, Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group, said: “Since the ongoing pandemic has restricted travelling, the upcoming webinars and the Thumbay Summer Festival are great ways to learn, engage and stay connected. It will provide an ideal opportunity to UAE residents and even those living outside UAE to address various health concerns and clear doubts with the help of our team of specialists.”

In addition to the sessions for the general public, there are special forums for those interested in joining the medical profession, who can benefit from the Free Career Counselling webinars where deans and course in-charge at Gulf Medical University, Ajman, will provide advice regarding various medical programmes.