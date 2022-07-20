Dubai: Rehoboth Daniel, an Indian expatriate living in Dubai, has joined the list of Dubai Duty Free dollar (DDF) millionaires. His winning ticket number 1002 in Millennium Millionaire Series 394 was picked today at Terminal 3, Concourse A, of Dubai International Airport. Mohammed Karaman, a Syrian national living in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, also won $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in Millennium Millionaire Series 395 when his ticket No 4789 was picked.
Daniel, a 63-year-old owner of a bookshop in Dubai, is a regular participant in the Millennium Millionaire promotion for 20 years now. “Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful opportunity. Your promotion has been helping a lot of people, so I pray that it will continue for a long time,” he said.
Karaman, 40, received the surprise phone call from DDF, informing him about his new-found wealth. Commenting on the exciting news, he said: “It is indeed a pleasant surprise and my family and I would like to sincerely thank Dubai Duty Free for such a great promotion! I am happy to have finally won and will definitely continue to participate in the Millennium Millionaire draw! I can’t wait to meet the team who made this day happen!”
Karaman is the eighth Syrian national to win the DDF millennium millionaire promotion since its inception in 1989.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, DDF announced three winners in the Finest Surprise Promotion, with each one taking home a luxury vehicle.
Other winners
Emirati Rashed Al Shemeili, won his dream car, a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Graphite Grey Metallic) in the Finest Surprise Luxury Car draw in Series 1810 with ticket No 0465, which he had purchased online on June 25, 2022. Shemeili, a 40-year-old electronic engineer living in Abu Dhabi, has been a regular participant in the DDF Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions and is now looking forward to meeting the DDF team and express his gratitude.
Sanjeev Sharma, 41, an Indian expatriate based in Dubai, won a sporty BMW F 850 GS motorbike after his ticket No 0668 was picked in Finest Surprise Series 505.
It was a lucky day for another Indian expatriate Arjun Singh, 35, who won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S in Finest Surprise Series 506 with ticket No 0809.