Dubai: an Egyptian expat living in Dubai has won a luxury BMW X6 M50i car in the latest Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw held on February 26. The draw took place after the prize presentation ceremony of the 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Men’s final on Saturday.
The winning ticket was drawn by Russian tennis player and champion of the tournament, Andrey Rublev, who claimed his maiden Dubai title after defeating Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic in the finals.
Kholoud Abouzeid, an Egyptian national based in Dubai, became the owner of luxury vehicle in Finest Surprise Series 1797 with ticket 0979, which she bought online on January 31.
Regular participation
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion since 2013, Abouzeid works as commercial manager for a real estate company.
Commenting on her win, Abouzeid said: “Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! Whenever I purchased tickets to your promotion, there is this positive feeling that I will win one day and now that I finally won, I will never stop and will continue to participate.” Andrey Rublev was accompanied at the Finest Surprise draw by Dubai Duty Free Senior Vice President for Marketing, Sinead El Sibai.
Tickets
Tickets for the Finest Surprise and Millennium Millionaire promotion were on sale at Dubai Duty Free counters at the Tennis Village throughout the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which was held from February 14 to 26.