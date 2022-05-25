Dubai: Two Indian nationals have been added to the long list of dollar millionaires while three others won luxury vehicles when Dubai Duty Free conducted the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion in Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Rahul Ramanan, an Indian national based in the UAE, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 389 with ticket number 0595, which he purchased online on April 30. Ramanan was unavailable for immediate comment, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound fortune.

Joining Ramanan as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Johnson Jacob, a 47-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi, who was also announced the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 390 with ticket number 4059, which he purchased online on May 13.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for eight years now, Jacob shared the ticket cost with a family friend. An Abu Dhabi resident for 16 years, he is a father of three and works as a workshop supervisor.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful opportunity. Your promotion has been helping a lot of people, so I pray that it will continue for a long time.” he said.

The two winners are the 189th and 190th Indian nationals, respectively, to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Today’s draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Michael Schmidt, Senior Vice President – Retail, Sharon Beecham, Senior Vice President – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, Senior Vice President - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to the previous winner of $1 million in Series 388, Sunil Sreedharan, took place.

Sreedharan, a two-time dollar millionaire, said: “I’m so happy to finally meet the team behind this amazing promotion, which luckily I won for the second time. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes.

Jitendra Sharma, an Indian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black) car, with ticket number 0484 in Finest Surprise Series no. 1805, which he purchased on April 30 on his way to Mumbai, India, for a vacation.

Stanley James Manuel, a 38-year-old Filipino based in Dubai, won a BMW F 900 R (White/Blue/Red) motorbike, with ticket 0290 in Finest Surprise Series 497, which he purchased online on April 27.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2008, Mr. Manuel had bought two tickets for Series 497 and was delighted to learn of his win.

A resident of Dubai for 15 years now, he is a father of one and works as a Senior Executive Security.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! I will continue to participate in your promotion and hopefully I will win again.,” he said.

Nafseer Cheloor, a 28-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 R (Hockenheim Silver Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0693 in Finest Surprise Series no. 498, which he purchased online on April 29.