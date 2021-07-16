Abu Dhabi: Health authorities in Abu Dhabi have advised residents to avoid physical gatherings and opt for virtual meetings with friends and family during Eid Al Adha, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Friday.
The recommendation is part of the general preventive and precautionary measures issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee and Department of Health (DHA) — Abu Dhabi “to protect public health and the community’s safety during Eid Al Adha”.
“The committee recommends avoiding social gatherings and instead meet friends and family virtually, as well as following all precautionary measures, including practising frequent hand washing, wearing of masks and social distancing,” the media office tweeted.
Limiting outings
“Senior citizens, the sick and those with chronic conditions should limit outings where possible,” the authorities added. People were also advised to “avoid giving gifts, especially money, to children. Send money digitally to avoid bank visits”.
While physical gatherings are limited, Eid greetings and wishes can be done using online communication platforms.
National disinfection programme
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Thursday launched a national disinfection programme, which will be effective from 12 midnight to 5am, starting Monday, July 19.
Restrictions on the movement of individuals, traffic and public transport will be imposed during the five-hour curfew period every day. During the curfew hours, residents will be allowed to step out of their houses only to buy essential food items and medicines. Those who need to apply for movement permits in Abu Dhabi, can log on to www.adpolice.gov.ae and place a request.