Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed congratulates Emirati women on their special day

UAE women remain an inspiration to women everywhere, the Dubai Crown Prince said
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, extended his congratulations to Emirati women on their special day, praising their determination, nurturing role and milestone contributions to every field, supported by the unlimited support of the nation’s leadership.
In a congratulatory message on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: “We congratulate Emirati women on their day and take pride in their determination that shapes the future as a nurturer of generations, the heartbeat of compassion, the blessing of the nation, and the partner in achievement in every field, thanks to the unlimited support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the continuous follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”
“On this day, we extend our highest congratulations to the Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and to Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum. Every year, UAE women remain an inspiration to women everywhere,” the Dubai Crown Prince added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox