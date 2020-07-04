Mohammed bin Rashid: New UAE government to be announced at 12 noon on Sunday

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: A new government structure has been approved in the UAE, creating more flexible government that keep pace with global changes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the new government formation on Saturday and said that the details of the new government will be announced tomorrow (Sunday) at 12pm.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Brothers and sisters, we announced on May 13, 2020 that we are going to review the structure of the government. We promised to make changes, merge ministries and entities to come out with a government that is more flexible, fast and keeping pace with the changes. I have just approved the new structure and we will announce further details tomorrow at 12”.

Earlier on May 13, 2020, Sheikh Mohammed has called for a government restructure as part of plans to prepare the country for a post-coronavirus future.

“We will review the structure and size of the government and we may merge ministries and change entities,” he said back then on his Twitter.

“We need a government that is more agile, flexible, and fast to keep pace with new and different national priorities.”

He added: “Anyone who thinks that the world after COVID-19 will be the same as the one before it is mistaken.”

His comments came, following the conclusion of a three-day virtual government summit that was convened to develop a post-virus strategy.

The meeting, which saw the participation of over 100 government officials and experts, focused on six major sectors: Health, education, economy, food security, society and government.

“The post-COVID-19 phase will affect work systems in the government and private sectors, which requires the development of a comprehensive and proactive methodology that explores the features of this stage and devises solutions to its challenges,” official news agency WAM quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying.