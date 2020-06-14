Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has approved bonuses for vital emergency workers during the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Sunday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted, “We have approved a system and criteria to grant bonuses for workers in vital jobs during emergencies, as we need to value the relentless efforts of those who stood still during the crisis. The UAE will continue to attribute the best to everyone.”
More follows...