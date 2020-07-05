His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Image Credit: Twitter/HHShkMohd

Abu Dhabi: The new UAE government structure approved and announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has been revealed.

Sheikh Mohammed started the announcement saying, "Brothers and sisters, after consulting with my brother Mohamed bin Zayed, may God preserve him, who blessed the new structure of the government and directed to use all resources to preserve our gains ... and accelerate the development process in our country..."

He added that UAE would be "canceling 50% of government service centers and converting them to digital platforms within two years while merging about 50% of federal agencies with each other or within ministries creating new government ministerial positions".

Here's a list of new ministers and heads of new departments announced today:

• Sultan Al Jaber: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

• Suhail Al Mazroui: Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

• Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri: Minister of Economy

• Ahmed Belhoul: Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs

• Thani Al Zeyoudi: Minister of State for Foreign Trade

• Shamma Al Mazrouei: Minister of State for Youth

• Noura Al Kaabi: Minister of Culture and Youth

• Obaid Al Tayer: Head of National Social Security Fund under umbrella of Emirates Investment Authority

• Ohood al-Roumi: Minister of State for Government and Future Development

• Sultan Sultan Al Jaber: President of the Emirates Development Bank

• Omar Al-Ulama: Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications

• Hamad Al-Mansoori: Head of the digital government in the UAE

• Ahmed Jumaa Al-Zaabi: Minister of Supreme Council Affairs

• Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak: Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence

• Mariam Mohammed Almheiri: Minister of State for Food and Water Security

• Abdullah Al-Naif Al-Naimi: Minister of Climate Change and Environment

• Sarah Al-Amiri: President of the Emirates Space Agency

• Saeed Al-Attar: Head of media office for the Emirates government

• Hoda Al Hashemi: Head of government strategy and innovation

• Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti: Head of cyber security

This would also mean creating executive heads in specialized sectors. His tweets continued:

"Creating Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology that works to develop the industrial sector in the country, merged the Emirates Authority For Standardization & Metrology with it and moved the Minister of State for Advanced Sciences to be under its umbrella. Sultan Al Jaber will be Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology"

"Merging the Ministry of Energy with the Ministry of Infrastructure Development to become the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and merging the Zayed Housing Program and the Federal Transport Authority-Land & Maritime with the new ministry. We appointed Suhail Al Mazroui as minister of the new ministry."

"Appointing 3 ministers within the Ministry of Economy: Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, was appointed as Minister of Economy, along with Ahmed Belhoul as Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Thani Al Zeyoudi as Minister of State for Foreign Trade. Our national economy is an absolute strategic priority"

"The Federal Electricity and Water Authority, Emirates Post Group, Emirates General Transport Corporation and Emirates Real Estate Corporation be attached to the Emirates Investment Authority to prepare a new government investment strategy for the next stage."

"Merging the National Media Council and the Federal Youth Authority with the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development to be the Ministry of Culture and Youth. It includes two ministers: Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and moved Emirates News Agency (WAM) for Ministry of Presidential Affairs."

"Merging the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security within the Ministry of Community Development .. and forming a sector within the Ministry to provide modern services for retirees .. and the establishment of the National Social Security Fund to manage security funds under the supervision of Brother Obaid Al Tayer and under the umbrella of the Emirates Investment Authority .."

"Transferring the file of quality of life and happiness to the Ministry of Community Development ... and attaching the Federal Authority for Human Resources to the Office of the Prime Minister and appointing sister Ohood al-Roumi as Minister of State for Government and Future Development supervising the authority and all future government developments."

"Merging the National Qualifications Authority with the Ministry of Education, merging the Insurance Authority with the Securities and Commodities Authority under the chairmanship of the Minister of Economy .. And appointing Sultan Sultan Al Jaber as President of the Emirates Development Bank to carry out his developmental role more .."

"The creation of the post of Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications and appointing Brother Omar Al-Ulama to be responsible for this file .. The future work environment in medicine, education and trade will change dramatically .. We seek to be at the forefront of these changes and to be the best model globally .."

"The appointment of Brother Hamad Al-Mansoori as head of the digital government in the UAE .. The goal is one digital window for the government .. and a comprehensive and complete digital transformation .. Recent changes have proven that digital government is an indispensable strategic choice .. and economic security for business continuity in any circumstances .."

"Brother Ahmed Jumaa Al-Zaabi appointed Minister of Supreme Council Affairs .. Appointment of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak as Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Sister Maryam Al-Muhairi to Presidential Affairs ..

"Brother Abdullah Al-Naif Al-Naimi appointed as Minister of Climate Change and Environment ... and Sarah Al-Amiri appointed as President of the Emirates Space Agency. Sarah has led the scientific mission of the Mars probe so ably ... We wish her success in her new assignments. They will start duties at the beginning of August."

"The establishment of the media office for the Emirates government, affiliated to the Council of Ministers, and chaired by Brother Saeed Al-Attar. It included the Public Diplomacy Office, the Government Communication Office and the Media Identity Office for it, and supervises internal and external media communication for the government of the UAE."

"The department of food security will remain a priority through two ministers .. The Minister of State for Food and Water Security to follow up on our national food stock and invest in food technology and international relations in this field .. and the Minister of Environment in supporting farmers and caring for and developing our fish and animal wealth .."

"Sister Hoda Al Hashemi has been appointed as the head of government strategy and innovation in the UAE government .. Hoda has been part of my team for more than 10 years and my trust in her is high .. and the appointment of Brother Mohammed Bin Taleya as head of government services to lead the federal service system to be among the best in the world"

"The appointment of Brother Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti as head of cyber security in the government of the UAE .. The security of our digital government is an essential part of our comprehensive national security .. and the protection of our digital national borders is an integral part of protecting our entire national soil."

The complete UAE government 1. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense

2. Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

3. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs

4. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Cabinet Member and Minister of Finance

5. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

6. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence

7. Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future

8. Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

9. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

10. Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

11. Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs

12. Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation

13. Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Development

14. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment

15. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

16. Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice

17. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education

18. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs,

19. Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth

20. Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education,

21. Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation,

22. Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development

23. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy

24. Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State,

25. Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs

26. Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade;.

27. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future

28. Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs

29. Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State,

30. Mariam Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security,

31. Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology

32. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence, and Teleworking Applications

33. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State

Background

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted his approval of the new government restructure on Saturday as part of plans to prepare the country for a post-coronavirus future. His comments came, following the conclusion of a three-day virtual government summit that was convened to develop a post-virus strategy.

“The post-COVID-19 phase will affect work systems in the government and private sectors, which requires the development of a comprehensive and proactive methodology that explores the features of this stage and devises solutions to its challenges,” official news agency WAM quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying.