File picture: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE needs a more lean, resilient and faster government that can responds to national priorities.

“We concluded the meetings of the UAE Cabinet to prepare the UAE’s post-coronavirus strategy … we will review the Cabinet structure…we may reshuffle the Cabinet, merge ministries, change entities and introduce changes…We need a more lean, resilient and faster government that can keep pace with the new and different national priorities,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.