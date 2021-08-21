Dubai: The Director of the Dubai Police Academy, Major General Dr Ghaith Ghanem Al Suwaidi, has recently been recognised by the Second Edition of the Regional Network for Social Responsibility as one of the 100 Most Influential Arab Personalities in the regional social responsibility scene in 2020.
During the honouring ceremony, Maj. Gen. Al Suwaidi was granted the International Excellence Certification, becoming the first Emirati and police officer to make it to the list.
The director of Dubai Police Academy was chosen among other personalities for their tireless efforts and fruitful endeavours exerted during the COVID-19 pandemic and their roles in addressing the development issues in the Arab region.
Read more
Maj. Gen. Al Suwaidi said that this achievement reflects the pioneering and social role played by Dubai Police Academy as an affiliation of the force that seeks to achieve high standards in social security and increase its efforts in the field of social responsibility.
The Regional Network for Social Responsibility is a Bahrain-based international organisation and a member of the United Nations. It aims at raising awareness on corporate social responsibility among companies and institutions in the Arab Region.