Dubai: Emirati Hazza Slayem Alderei is now richer by Dh1 million after winning the grand prize in Al Ansari Exchange’s summer promotion draw, which was held on Tuesday.
Alderei, who qualified to join the draw after making a remittance of Dh300 from the Al Ansari Exchange branch located on Khalifa Street in Abu Dhabi, is the eighth millionaire of the company’s annual promotions.
In January this year, Nina Elmina Sanchez from the Philippines had won Dh1 million in the Winter 2020 draw. Prior to that, in 2019, Bangladeshi expatriate Abdullah Al Arafat Mohammed Mohsin had won the Dh1 million jackpot, while compatriots Al Dizon Banzil and Gina Realuyo Soriano registered back-to-back wins for Filipinos in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Mohammad Bitar, deputy CEO at Al Ansari Exchange, said: “Another successful edition of our annual summer promotion concluded on a high note with a vast number of entries this year. We are delighted to continue holding the promotion, which positively impacts people’s lives. This success would not have been possible without the support provided by our strategic partners and the loyalty of our valued customers.”
He added: “We would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2021 campaign. To our eighth millionaire — congratulations to you and we hope the grand prize will make a difference to your life.”
Other winners
Mariam Saif Almazrooei won a brand-new BMW X2, while Noredah Asiimwe and Wafa Abdelaziz Ismail bagged half a kilo of gold each. Al Ansari Exchange also gave away latest iPhone 12 handsets during the promo’s weekly draw, while five more customers won Dh10,000 each. They were: Mellany Zabala from the Philippines, Muhammed Erasseri from India, Mohamad Nouri Ouf from Spain, Jesuscoro Maghamil from the Philippines, and Afaq Umair from Pakistan.