Dubai: The Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund is inviting proposals for programmes that explore and identify new solutions to long-standing challenges in vulnerable and refugee youth education.
Established in 2018 by Emirati businessman and philanthropist Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, the fund, which is now in its fourth round, will prioritise upskilling refugee youth and broadening access to secondary education for Arab refugee youth in Jordan and Lebanon, as well as youth from conflict-affected countries residing in the UAE.
The fund administered by Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education and 20 of its partners has been greatly successful in supporting more than 48,000 beneficiaries through the previous rounds.
Initially meant for three rounds only, and a goal to reach 20,000 refugees, the fund has been awarding grants to educational institutions and non-governmental organisations working with refugee youth and vulnerable host community youth. The fourth round is in direct response to the increasing need of these young hopeful people.
Rebuilding lives
Al Ghurair, chairman of Refugee Education Fund, said: “The need for refugee education is unfortunately only increasing and this is why I decided to extend the grant for a fourth year. Half of the world’s refugees today are children and we cannot risk losing an entire generation due to inaccessibility to quality education. Education offers young refugees the best chance to build the skills and knowledge they need to rebuild their lives and invest in their futures. The fund, therefore, focuses on programmes that address acute education gaps and are impact-driven and scalable.”
How to submit
Organisations that meet the eligibility criteria and proposed programme that fits with one of the areas of priorities are invited to submit a proposal by email to refugeeeducation@alghurairfoundation.org by July 1.
The Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund will conduct an internal review and selected organisations will be contacted for additional information.