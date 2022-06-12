Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), chaired the meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, on Sunday morning.
During the meeting, Sheikh Sultan was briefed on a number of the university’s achievements in various fields, praising the board for deepening their efforts to accelerate the university’s growth and following up the developing plans with the help of the university’s faculties and students. In addition, he adopted several decisions expediting the university.
The board approved the university’s operating budget for the next academic year, a budget of Dh100 million as financial aid for research, and adopted a new policy for spending on scholarships and research. The council also approved promoting several university faculty members and renewing their contracts.
read more
- AUS grants and scholarships offer students life-changing opportunities
- Sharjah Civil Defence, American University of Sharjah offer fire safety engineering programme
- American University of Sharjah researchers get US patent for unique breast cancer treatment
- American University of Sharjah studies molecules in cockroaches to potentially treat infections
- Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad opens new science labs at American University of Sharjah
Moreover, the board members expressed their appreciation to Sheikha Naamah bint Majid Al Qasimi and her family for their huge contribution to the university’s scholarship fund, which will lead to the establishment of the ‘Sheikha Naama bint Majid Al Qasimi Professorial Chair in Interdisciplinary Education’ at AUS.