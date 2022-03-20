Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), inaugurated on Sunday new chemistry and biology laboratories at AUS.
Sheikh Sultan toured the corridors of the laboratories, listening to a detailed explanation about the most prominent updates in the scientific laboratories and the facilities, equipment and modern teaching methods that contribute to developing teaching and scientific process.
The laboratories consist of teaching laboratories that enable students to practice various scientific experiments to help them understand more, develop scientific skills in analysis and observation, and extract accurate scientific results.
The laboratories also include research laboratories to conduct modern research for faculty members and distinguished students in order to develop their knowledge and skills and to provide applied scientific research in various basic sciences.
High-precision tools
The laboratories include the latest high-precision scientific equipment in the preparation and processing of chemical samples, genetic analysis, chemical analysis, sample analysis, microscopic detection of microorganisms and cancer cells, and others.
The laboratories also allow the development of interdisciplinary scientific research in the Department of Chemistry, Biology and Environmental Sciences, which makes the university an advanced scientific and research centre that provides the opportunity to qualify the best cadres and enables students to start independent research projects in various scientific fields.
The scientific laboratories have all international safety and security specifications and procedures that have been applied to all components, devices and equipment of laboratories, in addition to the procedures and protocols for their use.