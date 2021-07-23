NAT-IHS-BOOKS-1553697242773
Students at an Indian curriculum school in Dubai. The results of ICSE and ISC examinations for 2021 will be made available on the council’s website and through SMS tomorrow. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
Dubai: Results for the Class 10 (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ICSE) and Class 12 (Indian School Certificate or ISC) examinations for 2021 will be announced Saturday, July 24, at 1.30pm (UAE time), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has confirmed.

According to CISCE, the results for ICSE and ISC examinations will be made available on the council’s website and through SMS while the tabulation registers will be made available for schools through the ‘Careers’ portal.

Schools can access the results by logging into the Careers portal of the council, using the school principal’s login ID and password. Individual candidates can access the results by visiting the council’s website www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org. The results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS.

Dispute resolution

“In the event a candidate has objection(s) regarding computation of marks, she/he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail, along with reasons thereof,” Gerry Arathoon, the CISCE chief executive and secretary, said. All requests must be forwarded to CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for ICSE results or at asisc@cisce.org_for ISC results.

The last date for forwarding requests to CISCE is August 1.