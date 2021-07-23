Dubai: Results for the Class 10 (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ICSE) and Class 12 (Indian School Certificate or ISC) examinations for 2021 will be announced Saturday, July 24, at 1.30pm (UAE time), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has confirmed.
According to CISCE, the results for ICSE and ISC examinations will be made available on the council’s website and through SMS while the tabulation registers will be made available for schools through the ‘Careers’ portal.
Schools can access the results by logging into the Careers portal of the council, using the school principal’s login ID and password. Individual candidates can access the results by visiting the council’s website www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org. The results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS.
Read more
- Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Johns Hopkins University to train world’s future leaders
- 409 silver coins dating back to 3rd century found in Sharjah’s Mleiha area
- UAE chosen as a centre for India's NEET medical entrance examination in 2021
- University of West London RAK Branch Campus launches postgraduate course in Executive MSc Air Transport Operations and Management
Dispute resolution
“In the event a candidate has objection(s) regarding computation of marks, she/he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail, along with reasons thereof,” Gerry Arathoon, the CISCE chief executive and secretary, said. All requests must be forwarded to CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for ICSE results or at asisc@cisce.org_for ISC results.
The last date for forwarding requests to CISCE is August 1.