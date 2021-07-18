Image Credit: Supplied

In line with our mission of providing effective and unique career options to professionals across industries, the University of West London RAK branch campus is proud to announce its Executive M.Sc. in Air Transport Operations Management which is specifically designed to groom leaders in the aviation industry.

With equal focus on operational as well as management topics, this course will help experienced aviation professionals grow into senior positions. It will also act as a conduit for those who want to make a career shift to air transport management. Apart from insights into strategy and finance, the course will deep dive into regulations, operational frameworks and management systems, making it a comprehensive capability building offering.

With modules on Global Aviation Business Strategy and Sustainable aviation, the program is future ready and imparts skills that would give professionals the cutting edge in this competitive landscape.

The aviation industry is getting all set to grow exponentially as the effects of the pandemic are waning off and it goes without saying that there will be a huge demand for qualified and competent professionals in this domain. Be amongst the first to ride this surge by enrolling in this specialized offering from one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

Students will get an opportunity to work flexibly around their current work commitments and network with like-minded individuals across a variety of fields. The delivery of this course is designed to fit around their work schedule.

Above new course along with the existing courses BA (Hons) Accounting and Finance, BA (Hons) Business Studies, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, BSc (Hons) Cyber Security, and postgraduate MBA and MSc Cyber Security and MSC Artificial Intelligence are now available for the next intake in September 2021.

Above all, we provide the rich heritage and the highest standards of our award winning university which has always been feted for its focus on Career success, Innovation and Employability. We exhort ambitious learners to join us and stake the right steps to have a successful and enriching career. University is committed towards making its graduates more employable by imparting the competence, confidence and commitment needed to excel in their chosen careers. The curriculum is regularly reviewed and refined to ensure that students gain the skills needed for the workplaces of the future.