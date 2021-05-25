Dubai: A new “affordable” British curriculum school, Apple International Community School (AICS), will open in Dubai in the coming academic year, which begins on August 29.
LEAMS Education, which manages a chain of schools in the UAE, on Tuesday announced the launch of AICS, its sixth school, based in Karama.
Facilities
The school will offer a STEM lab, ICT/innovation Lab, library, performing arts, a sports facility for activities such as football, swimming pool, cricket, badminton, tennis and basketball, and other facilities.
Initially, it will provide FS1 to Year 6 and expand to offer additional grades in subsequent years. Also providing inclusive education, AICS will offer “equal opportunities” for students of determination.
Fees
Its website says the “discounted fee” for 2021-22 for FS1 is Dh14,500 and for Year 6 it is Dh17,000. Books, set of uniform and other resources will be provided free of cost for the first year “to help parents in these challenging times”.
Admissions for the academic year 2021-2022 are now open.
Going beyond the classroom
Nabil Lahir, CEO, LEAMS Education, said: “The new school goes beyond a classroom and is designed to support a wide range of teaching and learning methodologies, that prepares students for future success and create global citizens. Every child deserves quality education and we are committed to providing an exceptional educational experience that is affordable. We will invest in opening more schools in the coming years with a clear focus on outstanding academic provision.”