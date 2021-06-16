Stock University students campus
The UAE Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended attestation of certificates issued by some private universities in the UAE. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock
Also in this package

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended attestation of certificates issued by some private universities in the UAE, in order to verify all relevant documents and update the universities’ database.

Read more

The announcement was tweeted by the ministry today. In a circular issued to the ministry’s customer service centres, attestation of certificates issued by these universities has been temporarily suspended: Al Hosn University, University of Modern Sciences, Al Jazeera University, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Hamdan University-College of Dentistry.