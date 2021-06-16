Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended attestation of certificates issued by some private universities in the UAE, in order to verify all relevant documents and update the universities’ database.
The announcement was tweeted by the ministry today. In a circular issued to the ministry’s customer service centres, attestation of certificates issued by these universities has been temporarily suspended: Al Hosn University, University of Modern Sciences, Al Jazeera University, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Hamdan University-College of Dentistry.