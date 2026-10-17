New rules permit second family villas, larger upper floors and lower setbacks across Dubai
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has introduced new regulations allowing Emirati homeowners greater flexibility to expand their villas, build second homes for family members and add residential annexes, under an initiative designed to ease housing pressures and support family stability.
The changes, introduced under the Home First initiative, include allowing homeowners to reduce building setbacks to 1.5 metres, construct a second floor covering the full area of the first floor and build a separate villa for family use.
However, the municipality has set conditions governing the changes, including a minimum age of 18 for beneficiaries of a second villa and written consent from neighbours where construction removes the required setback along a shared boundary, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The regulations also set limits on the height, size and location of family accommodation and service annexes, while prohibiting the construction of certain structures before the main villa is completed.
The municipality said the initiative is intended to provide flexible housing options for Emirati families, reduce living costs and meet changing accommodation needs while strengthening family stability and community cohesion.
Under the revised planning and construction requirements, Emirati homeowners may reduce setbacks to 1.5 metres on all sides of their properties without additional conditions.
The municipality has also permitted setbacks to be eliminated along boundaries adjoining neighbouring properties or access lanes, provided that all habitable spaces receive adequate lighting in accordance with the Dubai Building Code.
Windows must not face the neighbouring property or access lane, and homeowners must obtain signed approval from the neighbour if the setback along their shared boundary is removed.
The revised rules also allow a second floor to cover 100 per cent of the first-floor area without additional restrictions. Homeowners may continue to add stairwell enclosures and lift rooms.
The municipality has established three conditions for constructing a second villa on the same plot for private family use.
Applications must be intended to accommodate first-degree relatives or meet social needs. Homeowners must also sign an undertaking confirming that the additional villa will be used exclusively for private family purposes.
The beneficiary of the second villa must be at least 18 years old when the application is submitted.
Subject to the application, homeowners may also provide the second villa with its own boundary wall, entrance and utility meter.
The changes are intended to help families provide separate accommodation for relatives while making better use of existing residential plots.
The municipality has also eased restrictions on residential family annexes, allowing construction without setbacks along neighbouring properties and access lanes, subject to a maximum height of eight metres.
Where the main villa has not yet been built, applicants must submit a preliminary master plan covering the entire plot, showing the proposed locations of the family annex, main villa and service annex.
Plans for family accommodation must include at least two bedrooms, a living room and associated facilities.
Windows facing neighbouring properties or access lanes are prohibited. Where a family annex or service annex faces the street, its architectural design must be consistent with the surrounding appearance.
The revised regulations allow service annexes of up to two storeys, ground and first floor, with a maximum height of eight metres.
Setback requirements vary depending on the number of floors and the annex's position relative to the main villa and neighbouring properties.
For a single-storey service annex, the municipality allows construction without a setback from the neighbouring property.
A two-storey service annex may also be built without a setback from the neighbour, but a minimum distance of 1.5 metres must then be maintained between the annex and the main villa.
If the setback from the neighbouring property is retained, a two-storey annex may be built without a separation gap from the main villa.
Alternatively, homeowners may retain a 1.5-metre setback along the neighbouring property and access lane while eliminating the separation between the annex and the villa. Neighbour approval is required where the setback between the service annex and the neighbouring property is removed.
The municipality has prohibited the construction of a service annex before the main residential villa.
It has also ruled out two-storey service annexes where the main villa consists of a ground floor only.
Service annexes must retain a linear or elongated design. Where an annex faces the street, its architectural appearance must complement the main villa and its surroundings, and its frontage must not exceed 30 per cent of the property's street-facing boundary.
Windows facing neighbouring properties are prohibited where the annex is built directly against the shared boundary.