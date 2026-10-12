Renting a bedspace in Dubai? How to check if your building is approved under new rules

Ensure your Dubai bedspace complies with new shared housing rules before renting
Dubai: Renting a bedspace in Dubai? Even if the property is located in one of the more than 44 areas approved for shared housing, that does not automatically mean it complies with the new rules.
Under Dubai Municipality's latest guidelines, announced on October 7, 2026, shared accommodation must meet specific licensing, occupancy and safety requirements.
So, how can you check whether a bedspace is compliant before paying a deposit? Here are five things to look out for.
Dubai Municipality has identified more than 44 areas across the emirate where shared accommodation is permitted.
These include Al Barsha 1, Al Rigga, Karama, Al Nahda 1 and 2, Al Qusais, Naif, Oud Metha, Al Muraqqabat, Jumeirah 1 and Al Warqa 1.
Other neighbourhoods, including Al Satwa, Abu Hail, Al Baraha, Mankhool and Al Jaffiliya, allow shared accommodation only in designated parts.
There are also restrictions along major roads. On Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road, Al Wasl Road and Baniyas Road, shared accommodation is restricted to families.
However, being located in one of these approved areas does not automatically mean every building or apartment can be converted into shared housing.
The property must still meet Dubai Municipality's planning, construction and occupancy requirements and obtain the necessary permits.
This means an ordinary tenant cannot independently rent out beds or rooms in an apartment they have leased.
For example, someone renting a two-bedroom apartment for Dh6,000 a month cannot simply install bunk beds and charge six other occupants Dh1,000 each.
Even if the original landlord verbally agrees, that does not automatically make the arrangement compliant with the new shared housing law.
Before paying a deposit, check whether you are dealing directly with the property owner or an authorised establishment permitted to provide shared accommodation.
According to Dubai Municipality's technical guidelines, each occupant must have at least five square metres of bedroom space.
For example, a bedroom shared by four people would need at least 20 square metres to meet this minimum requirement.
However, the number of occupants must also comply with approved occupancy limits and health and safety requirements.
In accommodation designated for individuals, bedrooms may be shared by several occupants. Living rooms may also be repurposed for residential use where permitted.
Before moving in, check how many people will share the bedroom and whether the available space meets the minimum requirement.
The new guidelines specify at least one complete bathroom for every four occupants in both family and individual accommodation.
A complete bathroom must include a washbasin, toilet and shower.
Where toilets and showers are separate, the requirements are:
One toilet for every four occupants.
One shower for every six occupants.
This arrangement is permitted only in accommodation designated for individuals.
Buildings housing individuals must also provide multipurpose areas for dining and recreation, along with adequate laundry and drying facilities.
Even if a bedspace is in an approved area and meets the minimum space requirements, the property must obtain the necessary shared housing permit from Dubai Municipality.
Permit applications and renewals are processed through the Build in Dubai platform.
Before a permit is issued, compliance with Dubai Civil Defence requirements for fire alarms and firefighting systems must be verified.
Properties must also meet Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) requirements for CCTV systems.
Additionally, where the guidelines require an entire building or villa to be designated for shared housing, an owner cannot simply convert one section without the necessary approvals.
Dubai Municipality has given existing shared housing operators a one-year grace period, from September 8, 2026, to September 8, 2027, to regularise their properties.
However, this does not exempt them from rectifying existing building violations, unauthorised changes of use or public safety hazards.
For prospective tenants, the key is to check the property's location, authorisation, occupancy arrangements and safety standards before committing to a bedspace.