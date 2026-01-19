Dubai airport welcomes visitors with special stamps mark UAE’s Day of Solidarity

DXB welcomes visitors with a symbolic passport stamp honouring unity and resilience
Dubai: Tourists arriving at Dubai International Airport on January 17 were greeted with a special passport stamp marking the UAE’s Day of Solidarity.
The initiative, shared by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on social media, shows arriving passengers receiving the commemorative stamp at the world’s busiest international airport — turning a routine arrival into a moment of reflection and national pride.
The unique gesture forms part of the UAE’s observance of January 17 as the Day of Solidarity, now marked for the fourth consecutive year.
The stamp serves as a quiet yet powerful reminder of the nation’s values of unity, resilience and shared purpose, extending the message beyond citizens and residents to visitors from around the world.
The Day of Solidarity, also known as the Day of Resolve, was established following the Houthi terrorist attacks on Abu Dhabi on January 17, 2022, which resulted in civilian casualties and damage to key sites in the capital.
The commemoration was launched as an annual initiative to honour the spirit with which the nation confronted that moment, standing firm in the face of violence, reaffirming its values, and turning a moment of crisis into a lasting reminder of collective strength.
