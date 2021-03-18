Abu Dhabi: Motorists found driving unlicensed trailers and semi-trailers in Abu Dhabi will be fined Dh1,000, Abu Dhabi Police have warned.
The same Dh1,000 fine will also be slapped on trailer owners who do not install the required safety features — red backlights and a light reflective panel — on their vehicles.
Abu Dhabi Police have called upon trailer and semi-trailer owners to ensure that their vehicles meet all safety regulations and are accordingly licensed. It also urged owners and drivers to ensure that the trailer undergoes regular maintenance so that drivers and other road users are not put at risk.
Police will also intensify inspections of trailers to ensure that they meet all traffic regulations and safety norms and those found violating the regulations will be penalised and referred to the courts.