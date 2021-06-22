Dubai: A Brazilian traveller was caught at Dubai International Airport for possessing 3.3kg of cocaine. The 22-year-old woman was trying to smuggle the drugs to Dubai from Brazil on April this year.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, a 38-year-old Emirati inspector at Dubai Customs, noticed unusual thickness on the sides of the traveller’s bag.
“I searched her bag and found cocaine inside. We made a report, seized the drugs and referred her to Anti-Narcotic Department at Dubai Police,” said the Emirati inspector in records.
The woman admitted to bringing the drugs to the UAE to hand them over to an unknown person inside the country in exchange for money.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the woman with possessing and smuggling 3.3kg of cocaine.
A verdict expected on June 29 while the woman will remain under police custody.