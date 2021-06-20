Dubai: An Indian expat who was robbed at knifepoint in Dubai helped police in arresting the Nigerian suspect after three days when he saw him trying to rob another victim.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 39-year-old Indian victim managed to restrain the thief with assistance from a group of Pakistani men who were passing by and handed him over to Dubai Police in the Jebel Ali area.
The victim testified that he was walking alone at night when four men stopped him and the defendant put a knife on his throat.
“One of them stole Dh1,600 from my wallet and escaped,” said the Indian victim.
He reported the incident to Dubai Police but after three days, he saw the 29-year-old Nigerian defendant trying to steal money from another victim in the same area.
“A group of Pakistani men helped catch the defendant. He was handed over to Dubai Police,” added the victim.
Other defendants still at large.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with armed robbery.
The verdict will be issued later this month while the defendant will remain under custody.