Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeals has upheld a life sentence against an Indian salesman for raping a housewife inside her home and threatening her with a knife.
The court heard that a 39-year-old Indian woman had gone to drop her son to the school bus pick-up point outside her building in the Naif area of Dubai in February 2020. When she returned to her apartment, the defendant approached her from behind, put a knife to her throat and asked her to enter the apartment.
“I resisted and kicked him, but he pushed me into the bedroom,” the victim said on record. The 23-year-old Indian defendant then forced the woman to take off her clothes and recorded her naked on his mobile phone, before raping her.
“He robbed Dh200 from me and threatened to publish the video clip if I alerted the police,” the victim said about the defendant who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.
After the incident, the woman informed her husband, who alerted the Naif Police Station. Dubai Police identified the salesman after two days of investigation.
Read more
- Dubai hitchhiker jailed for robbing motorist
- Pakistani man dies in Sharjah after being stabbed in his private parts following a brawl
- Bangladeshi gang jailed in Dubai for ten years for forcing teen into prostitution
- Abu Dhabi: Mother calls in the police after drug-addict son pulls knife on her and family
According to a police officer, the defendant later admitted to the crime. Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with rape, robbery and illegally consuming alcohol.
The verdict will be subject for appeal within 30 days.